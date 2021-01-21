St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not hold in-person worship this Sunday, Jan. 24, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A link to a recorded worship service for Sunday will be posted to Facebook. St. Peter’s will not be worshipping in person until at least March.
Faith Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE— The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church this Sunday, Jan. 24, will consider Jesus calling some of his first disciples in Mark 1:14-20. He called four to “follow” him, and two of them, James and his brother John, “were in their boat mending their nets” (vs. 19). They were going about their healthy, industrious activity in which they served when Jesus called them. Sunday services are at 10 a.m. in La Grande and 2 p.m. in Enterprise.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LA GRANDE — The ability for all to receive personal revelation from the Lord is the focus of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 25. This lesson covers Doctrine and Covenants 6-9, when the work of translation of the Book of Mormon had resumed with Oliver Cowdery as scribe. Provided with the lesson are links to “Revelation in Context,” videos and other material that provides a deeper understanding of the events taking place when these revelations were received. All study materials are available from the free mobile app called Gospel Library.
Individual wards are meeting for in-person worship services with limited group sizes and condensed time frames. Those attending will be wearing masks and following social distancing guidelines. Contact your ward leadership for times and details.
Zion Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran will not worship in person this Sunday, Jan. 24, due to COVID-19. A recorded worship service for Sunday will be posted on the church’s Facebook page on Saturday. The congregation will resume in-person worship once Union County is in the yellow zone of the state’s metrics. The office also will be closed until then.
