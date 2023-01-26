When Jesus speaks, his disciples listen: Message of Sermon on the Mount
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran’s worship service on Sunday, Jan. 29, begins at 10 a.m. and will feature a message drawn from Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount recorded in Matthew 5.
We read in verses 1 and 2: “Seeing the crowds, (Jesus) went up on the mountain, and when he sat down, his disciples came to Him. And He opened His mouth and taught them….”
When Jesus speaks now — through his bride, the church — disciples come to him and receive his word and grace.
Faith Lutheran’s February newsletter, available Jan. 29, will include a theological article, church business information and a calendar with the month’s activities.
Reaching our divine potential
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, Jan. 29, ward conferences will be held for the La Grande second and Union wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with a member of the Stake Presidency and Bishopric speaking during Sacrament services. Members of the congregation will speak in other area wards and branches. Lessons during the second hour of services are under the direction of each ward’s Bishopric as this is a fifth Sunday.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 30 is based on Matthew 4 and Luke 4-5, focusing on how Jesus Christ has set the example for resisting temptation and how this helps us reach our divine potential.
There will be a stake singles activity Saturday, Jan. 28, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Stake Center on Gekeler Lane, La Grande. Attendees are asked to bring a potluck dish and a board game.
Starting Jan. 29 at 3 p.m., a worldwide devotional for youth can be viewed online. Hosted by Elder Gerritt W. Gong, Young Women President Bonnie H. Cordon and Young Men President Steven J. Lund, the broadcast is titled “I Can Do All Things Through Christ” and will introduce the 2023 youth theme.
Think you can stump the pastor?
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Pastor Archie will touch on James 1:5 and answer questions for the Fifth Sunday Stump the Pastor. Those planning on attending are invited to submit questions about God, morality and the Bible by putting them in a basket in the narthex prior to the service. Adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m.
Upcoming events include a gathering of the Christian Women’s Fellowship for a meeting, valentine-making and potluck on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Also on Feb. 1 there will be a Finance Committee meeting at 1 p.m. The Homemakers’ Bible Study meets on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m.
Methodist and Zion congregations meet for worship and fellowship
LA GRANDE — The congregations of La Grande’s United Methodist Church and Zion Lutheran Church will worship together this Sunday, Jan. 29, beginning at 10 a.m. at Zion. (Note the different time, for this week only.) The service will include Holy Communion, and the sermon, “Because I Said So,” will be based on Micah 6:1-8 and Matthew 5:1-12. A potluck and fellowship will follow the service.
Due to the earlier worship time, LGUMC’s book group will meet at 9 a.m. this Sunday.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.