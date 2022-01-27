Weekly lessons provide insight into the life of Moses
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, Jan. 30, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Baker 1st and 2nd Wards will hold ward conferences, and in the other wards members of the congregations will speak.
Since this is a fifth Sunday, the Ward Bishoprics will be coordinating the lesson for the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 31 will be based on Genesis 6-11 and Moses 8. The history of Noah, and the Tower of Babel, are covered by the chapters in Genesis while Moses 8 provides greater insight into the life of Moses and his relationship with God.
A special broadcast for the youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that was to be held this week has been rescheduled to March, due to the exposure of multiple participants to COVID-19.
Congregants will try to ‘Stump the Pastor’
LA GRANDE — The First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will attempt to “Stump the Pastor” on Jan. 30, the fifth Sunday of the month. This will be the second time congregants will have the opportunity to ask Pastor Archie Hook questions they have about Bible passages or how a Bible passage may relate to life today. Worship begins at 10 a.m. Masks are required while in the building.
Junior confirmation classes continue
LA GRANDE — During the Epiphany Season (from the 12th day after Christmas until Ash Wednesday), Faith Lutheran Church’s Bible readings focus on Jesus revealing himself. On Sunday, Jan. 30, the reading at the 10 a.m. service will be Luke 4:31-32, which tells us that Jesus “was teaching them on the Sabbath, and they were astonished at His teaching, for His Word possessed authority.” We continue to receive his word and be directed by its authority.
After the Divine Service will be a junior confirmation class and a meeting of SHINE Preschool’s board.
Join worship service in person or online
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will offer in-person and online worship on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 9 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be livestreamed to YouTube. The link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Recorded service may be viewed at any time
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for a service of Morning Prayer on Sunday, Jan. 30, at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will be streamed live and recorded for viewing at a later time. The link will be posted to the church’s Facebook page on Saturday, Jan. 29.
