Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LA GRANDE — Individual wards continue to meet in person, with limited size groups and condensed time schedules. Contact your ward’s leaders for meeting information. Face coverings and social distancing are required at all meetings.
The home-centered, Church-supported “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Feb. 1 is on Doctrine and Covenants Sections 10-11 where we learn about how the “wisdom of the Lord is greater than the cunning of the devil” and ways that Satan has sought to destroy the Lord’s work.
The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is encouraging all members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it becomes available, just as they have along with other senior apostles older than 70. Visit the newsroom on the Church’s website at https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/ to read about their vaccinations and counsel to us, along with inspiring articles on many other topics.
