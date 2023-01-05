Worship service will feature teaching and Holy Communion
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will worship on Sunday, Jan. 8, beginning at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion. The sermon, titled “Baptism,” will be based on Isaiah 42:1-9 and Matthew 3:13-17. A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Jan. 8 is Fast Sunday
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Fast Sunday this month will be this Sunday, Jan. 8, for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All members are invited to join with other stakes in the Boise, Idaho, Mission and fast and pray for a greater testimony of the gathering of Israel, that we may hasten the work of salvation in 2023 and be strengthened as individuals as we do our part of this great work.
Testimonies will be shared during the Sacrament service and the second hour will be Relief Society, Priesthood and youth group meetings.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 9 is based on the second chapters of Matthew and Luke, focusing on the many witnesses of the birth of Jesus Christ and how he was always focused on doing his father’s work.
Message considers epiphanies of Jesus’ baptism
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Jan. 6 is the celebration of Epiphany in the Christian calendar. An epiphany is a manifestation or perception concerning the nature or meaning of something. At the end of the church’s 12th day of Christmas, Epiphany centers on the account of the Magi (wise men) following the manifestation of the star and perceiving that the king had been born. They came with gifts to worship him. God provides his Word of truth as a comforting epiphany for mankind of his love for us.
On Sunday, Jan. 8, the sermon during Faith Lutheran Church’s services will focus on the epiphanies of God the father speaking, the Holy Spirit descending, during Jesus’ baptism. John the Baptist properly realized that he needed to be baptized by Jesus instead of him baptizing Jesus, but with Jesus’ directive he did the Lord’s will. Services will begin at 10 a.m. in La Grande and at 2 p.m. in Enterprise.
Sermon’s focus will be on baptism
LA GRANDE — Worship at the La Grande United Methodist Church on Sunday, Jan. 8, begins at 11 a.m. The sermon, based on Isaiah 42:1-9 and Matthew 3:13-17, is titled “Baptism.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Church officers to be installed during Jan. 8 service
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8 for Epiphany Sunday. The new officers for 2023 will be installed during the service. Adult Bible study is offered at 9 a.m.
What does having faith mean to you?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
Also, we invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.