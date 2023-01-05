Worship service will feature teaching and Holy Communion

LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will worship on Sunday, Jan. 8, beginning at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion. The sermon, titled “Baptism,” will be based on Isaiah 42:1-9 and Matthew 3:13-17. A time of fellowship will follow the service.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— The Observer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.