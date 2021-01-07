CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 11 will focus on Doctrine and Covenants chapter 2 and on Joseph Smith-History (which is found in the Pearl of Great Price) chapter 1, verses 27-65. These verses recount how Joseph Smith came to possess the gold plates from which the Book of Mormon was translated, along with the words of the angel Moroni about the restoration of priesthood keys by the prophet Elijah.
A copy of all lesson materials and scriptures can be obtained by downloading the mobile app called “Gospel Library” or by visiting www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
On Sunday, Jan. 10, there will be a worldwide devotional for all young adults beginning at 5 p.m. (PST) with special messages from Elder Garret Gong and his wife, Sister Susan Gong.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not hold in-person worship this Sunday, Jan. 10, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A link to a recorded worship service for Sunday will be posted to Facebook on Saturday.
The congregation of St. Peter’s Church does not plan to worship in person until at least March.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — Wednesday, Jan. 6, was Epiphany, and Faith Lutheran Church’s sermon on Sunday, Jan. 10, will recount John the Baptist baptizing Jesus. This event involved a spectacular epiphany with Jesus in the water, the Holy Spirit in the form of a dove and God the Father speaking from heaven. The true God of Father, Son and Holy Spirit were present at this time, which marked the beginning of Jesus’ public ministry. Services will begin at 10 a.m. in La Grande and at 2 p.m. in Enterprise.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran will not worship in person this Sunday, Jan. 10, due to COVID-19. A recorded worship service for Sunday will be posted on the church’s Facebook page on Saturday. The congregation plans to resume in-person worship once Union County is in the yellow zone of the state’s metrics. The office also will be closed until then.
