Join Morning Prayer service in person or online
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for a service of Morning Prayer on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 11 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will be streamed live. The link to that stream will be posted to the church’s Facebook page on Saturday, Jan. 8, and can also be used to watch the service at a later time.
‘Digging Out’ is topic of Jan. 9 sermon
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) worships at 10 a.m. each Sunday, with all welcome to join the Lord’s table. This Sunday, Jan. 9, Pastor Archie Hook will speak on “Digging Out,” with reference to Hebrews 6:11-12: “But we passionately want each of you to demonstrate the same eagerness for the fulfillment of your hope until the end, so that you may not be sluggish, but imitators of those who through faith and perseverance inherit the promises.”
Service streamed to YouTube
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will offer in-person worship on Sunday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m. Masks and social distancing are required. The service will also be livestreamed to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, Jan. 8.
Jan. 9 livestream addresses young adults
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Members of the congregation will be the speakers for the Sacrament Service at the region’s wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Jan. 9. The second hour will be Priesthood and Relief Society meetings.
Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will speak to young adults via livestream on Jan. 9 at 4 p.m. He will be joined by his wife, Melanie T. Rasband, and Elder Clark G. Gilbert, General Authority Seventy, and his wife, Christine C. Gilbert. The livestream can be viewed on YouTube or on the church’s live broadcast page in English or ASL.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Jan. 10 is based on Genesis 3-4 and Moses 4-5 (found in the Pearl of Great Price). These chapters cover the fall of Adam and Eve with the chapters in Moses providing further insight into how the fall affects, and blesses, each of us.
God revealed himself in Jesus’ baptism
LA GRANDE — Thursday, Jan. 6, is the Twelfth Day of Christmas, called Epiphany. Epiphany is a time that follows Christmas to celebrate that God provides us with epiphanies (manifestations) in which Christ reveals himself. The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, Jan. 9, will expound on God revealing himself through Jesus’ baptism by the bold John the Baptist, drawn from Luke 3:15-22. The reading will be Matthew 2:1-12, which tells of the Magi visiting the Holy Family.
Koinonia, Faith Lutheran’s women’s group, will meet on Saturday, Jan. 8.
The Observer
