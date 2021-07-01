Message focuses on seeking the good of others
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 4. Pastor Archie Hook’s message, “The Fight for Independence,” looks at celebrating the Fourth of July with reference to 1 Corinthians 10:23-24: “‘I have the right to do anything,’ you say — but not everything is beneficial. ‘I have the right to do anything’ — but not everything is constructive. No one should seek their own good, but the good of others.”
Sunday service includes Holy Communion
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for worship at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 4. The service, which will include Holy Communion, will be recorded for those who cannot attend. The video will be posted to the church’s Facebook page and sent to members’ emails Sunday afternoon or evening.
Fellowship follows in-person worship
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church, in La Grande, will meet for worship Sunday, July 4, at 9 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. The service will also be livestreamed to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday.
July’s sermons will be based on Mark 6
LA GRANDE — The sermons at Faith Lutheran Church, based in La Grande, for the month of July will use this sixth chapter of Mark’s Gospel. On Sunday, July 4, the reading will be Mark 6:1-12, which tells that Jesus’ hometown was skeptical of his authority. They had seen him grow up, and when he presented his teaching “they took offense at Him” (Mark 6:3), and Jesus “marveled because of their unbelief” (Mark 6:6). The following verses state that Jesus remained steadfast as he sent his disciples to witness God’s Word.
Following the Divine Service in La Grande will be the First Sunday Potluck and an elders’ meeting.
Weekly lesson looks at prophet’s vision of heaven
LA GRANDE — Sunday, July 4, is Fast Sunday for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. All are encouraged to fast for two meals and donate the value of the meals to the less fortunate.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of July 5 looks at the answers to questions about resurrection after the death of our mortal bodies that were given to the Prophet Joseph Smith in February 1832, which was referred to as “the Vision” by early Saints. This revelation, teaching about the division of heaven into degrees of glory, was received as the prophet pondered the meaning of John 5:29.
A La Grande Stake activity is planned July 17 at the Union County Fairgrounds. Beginning at 6 p.m. members will be celebrating their pioneer heritage.
The Family History Center at 1802 Gekeler Lane is open to the public. Hours are Monday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday from 6-9 p.m.
