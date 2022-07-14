Morning prayer services held on summer Sundays at Wallowa Lake
WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — The Wallowa Lake Chapel announced that all are welcome to “worship in the beauty of God’s holiness” each Sunday in July and August at 8 a.m. The chapel is at the Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
Put aside distractions and listen to the Lord’s message
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church’s 10 a.m. service on Sunday, July 17, will consider Martha, who “welcomed (Jesus) into her house” but “ was distracted with much serving.” Meanwhile, her sister Mary “listened to (Jesus’) teaching” (Luke 10:38-40). Christians are to strive to put aside distractions as the Lord teaches. Mary received a wonderful compliment for doing this.
Following the Divine service, Faith’s church council will have its monthly meeting.
Bible study continues examining the Book of John
LA GRANDE — Morning Prayer at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church begins at 10 a.m. Sunday, Juy 17, with fellowship immediately following in the church hall. This week’s Bible study continues with the Book of John 5:9-47.
Message looks at meaning of ‘service’ in Joshua 24
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will gather for worship on Sunday, July 17, at 10:30 a.m. This week, Pastor Archie Hook’s message — “Limit Our Service?” — will focus on Joshua 24:14-15: “But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord” (verse 15b).
Bring friends to Pioneer Day on July 16 in Island City
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The members of the La Grande stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will celebrate their heritage during Pioneer Day, Saturday, July 16. Games, activities and a potluck will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the Island City church’s pavilion and ball field. Families with last names starting with A-M are encouraged to bring a salad, and those with N-Z to bring a desert. All are encouraged to invite friends to the event.
On Sunday, July 17, during the Sacrament service members of the High Council will speak on the April 2022 General Conference opening talks about missionary work by President Russel M. Nelson and M. Russell Ballard. Sunday school meetings will be held during the second hour of services.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of July 18 is based on select chapters from the Books of Ezra and Nehemiah in the Old Testament, with a focus on what we can learn from those who rebuilt the Lord’s temple and the walls around Jerusalem.
Potluck picnic follows joint service at Riverside Park
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran and La Grande United Methodist churches will meet for a joint outdoor worship service on Sunday, July 17, at 10 a.m. at the Riverside Park Pavilion. The sermon, based on Luke 10:38-42, is titled “Being Mary in a Martha World.” A potluck picnic will follow the service.
All invited to weekly outdoor song circle
PENDLETON — On Tuesday evenings, Peace Lutheran Church is holding an outdoor song circle at 6 p.m. in the church’s outdoor courtyard, accessible from Carden between Eighth and Ninth streets. This gathering is for anyone who would like to sing. People of any faith and background are welcome to join, and are asked to bring a lawn chair.
