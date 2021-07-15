Jesus tended to followers’ physical and spiritual hunger
LA GRANDE — The sermon for the 10 a.m. Divine service at Faith Lutheran Church in La Grande on Sunday, July 18, will consider the sent ones from Jesus, known as his apostles, responsibly returning to Jesus to report on their experiences: “The apostles returned to Jesus and told him all that they had done and taught” (Mark 6:30). Jesus invited them to get away to rest. However, Jesus’ message was impactful and many people followed. Jesus taught and fed those people, enriching their faith and satisfying their belly. There will be a church council meeting following the service.
Recording of St. Peter’s Sunday service will be posted online
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for worship and Holy Communion at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 18. The service will be recorded, and that video will be posted to the church’s Facebook page and member emails on Sunday afternoon or evening.
Message drawn from letter to the Hebrews
LA GRANDE — The Sunday worship service at the La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on July 18 begins at 10 a.m. Pastor Archie Hook’s message, “Today,” will refer to Hebrews 3:12-15.
LDS members celebrate pioneers Saturday at the fairgrounds
UNION COUNTY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Elgin, La Grande 1st and La Grande 2nd ward conferences will be held Sunday, July 18. High Council members will be speaking in other area wards on President Nelson’s April Conference talk, “Christ Is Risen: Faith in Him Will Move Mountains.”
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of July 19 is based on Doctrine and Covenants sections 81-83, which are revelations regarding the organization of the First Presidency and guidance for the church on the care of widows and orphans.
Church members will celebrate their pioneer heritage with games and activities at the Union County Fairgrounds Saturday, July 17, from 6-8 p.m. Families attending are encouraged to invite friends and to bring a pie to share with others.
Zion Lutheran holds in-person worship
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church in La Grande will meet for worship Sunday, July 18, at 9 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. Masks are no longer required, though people are welcome to continue wearing them, especially if not vaccinated. The service will be streamed live to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted Saturday on Zion’s Facebook page and website.
— The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.