PRESBYTERIAN FRIENDSHIP CENTER
LA GRANDE — An ecumenical drive-thru Communion event is planned for Sunday at the Presbyterian Friendship Center parking lot, corner of Sixth Street and Spring Avenue, La Grande, from 10 a.m. to noon. The pastors will be using gloves, masks and lots of hand sanitizer, and there will be as much social distancing as possible in the distribution of Communion. Gluten-free wafers will be available. All are welcome.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL & ZION LUTHERAN CHURCHES
LA GRANDE — The congregations of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and Zion Lutheran Church, both pastored by Rev. Roberta Smythe, will participate in an ecumenical drive-thru Communion event Sunday at the Presbyterian Friendship Center parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon.
Neither congregation will meet in person until after Labor Day due to COVID-19. In the meantime, each church offers online worship. St. Peter’s posts links on its Facebook page on Saturdays, and links to Zion’s worship are posted on its website, www.zionlagrande.org, and Facebook page.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The sermon this Sunday at Faith Lutheran Church will expound on Matthew 13:24-30, 36-43. This is the Parable of the Weeds, which appears in only Matthew’s Gospel, and Jesus’ explanation of that parable. Matthew had been a tax collector who was seen, by some in his society, as a weed. The parable teaches that, with Jesus, we are provided a new life even though there are many troubles still in this fallen-in-sin world.
Faith Lutheran continues to post a video of the sermon, preview of Lutheran message, and weekly Bible readings on its website, www.lgfaithlcms.org. The church is preparing to have a benefit yard sale sometime this summer, if and when conditions allow for this to happen.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE STAKE — Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days Saints are encouraged to continue to use an abundance of caution and the recommended personal protection equipment if interacting and serving one another.
The weekly “Come, Follow Me” curriculum, which guides and expands the study of the Book of Mormon, may be used to honor the Sabbath as members wait for the time when gathering again is allowed. The lesson for the week of July 20-26 is on Alma 36-38, which takes place about 74 B.C. and covers the testimony and commandments of Alma for his sons Helaman and Shiblon and the transitioning of the sacred records from father to son.
The study of these chapters can be enhanced by watching the two Book of Mormon video segments available from the free Gospel Library app or from the church’s website.
