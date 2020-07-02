FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church this Sunday will be based on Matthew 11:25-30. At the end of this reading Jesus assures that in him “you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy, and My burden is light,” To take up a yoke and receive a burden requires trust in who is giving it to us. In verse 25 Jesus encourages us to maintain the basic trust in him that little children have. Faith Lutheran Church sermons are posted online at www.lgfaithlcms.org.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Zion Lutheran Church will not have in-person worship this Sunday. Links to an online worship service will be posted on Zion’s website and Facebook page on Saturday. Offerings may be mailed to the church at 902 Fourth St., La Grande 97850.
Zion’s council will meet Tuesday, July 7, to discuss when in-person worship might resume.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The St. Peter’s Episcopal Church congregation will not worship in person until at least the middle of July. Links to an online worship for Sunday will be posted Saturday on the church’s Facebook page. Offerings may be mailed to St. Peter’s at P.O. Box 1001, La Grande 97850.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE STAKE — On this fast Sunday, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are reminded to share their testimonies with their families and friends through word and action.
Members are also encouraged to take the opportunity to study the Restoration Proclamation that was presented during the April 5 General Conference by President Russel M. Nelson as a reminder of how this gospel was restored to the earth.
To read the proclamation, go to www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/scriptures/the-restoration-of-the-fulness-of-the-gospel-of-jesus-christ.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of July 6-12 is based on Alma chapters 30-31. In these chapters, Alma testifies and teaches about the “powerful effect” of the word of God, the false teachings of Korihor, and the definition of an “Anti-Christ.”
