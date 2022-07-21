The ‘Good Gift’ initiates and helps us sustain our faith
LA GRANDE — The message at Faith Lutheran Church’s 10 a.m. service on Sunday, July 24, will expound on the Gospel of Luke 11:1-13. In these verses we learn that the Heavenly Father gives the Good Gift to those who ask. The Good Gift is the Holy Spirit, who initiates and sustains faith in Jesus Christ so that we will have peace now and forevermore.
On July 25-27 members of Faith Lutheran are scheduled to paint the fellowship hall. Prep work will be done on Monday, painting on Tuesday and finishing details on Wednesday, Lord willing.
Communion will be celebrated July 24
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will celebrate a Communion service this Sunday, July 24, at 10 a.m., with fellowship immediately following. Bible study continues with the book of John in the church library.
Guest speaker to lead worship and preach
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship this Sunday, July 24, at 9 a.m. Vicky Hart will preach and lead worship. Fellowship time will follow the service.
Watch Tabernacle Choir’s concert event online
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — In wards of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, July 24, members of the congregations will speak at Sacrament meetings, and the second hour of worship services will be Relief Society, Priesthood and youth group meetings.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of July 25 is on the story of Esther and Mordecai in the Old Testament book of Esther. They risked their lives to become instruments in the hands of the Lord as they protected the people of Israel.
For an uplifting spiritual experience, watch the Tabernacle Choir perform its annual summer musical concert titled “Love Thy Neighbor: A Special Tabernacle Choir Event,” which was recorded on July 15 and is now available for viewing on the website of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or on YouTube. This was the first time the choir has gathered for a public performance at the Conference Center on Temple Square since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Message comes from story of widow with only two coins
LA GRANDE — “It’s About More Than Money” is the message Pastor Archie Hook will share at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Sunday, July 24. He will refer to Luke 21:1-4, the story of the poor widow and her two coins. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m.
— The Observer
Morning prayer services held on summer Sundays at Wallowa Lake
WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — The Wallowa Lake Chapel announced that all are welcome to “worship in the beauty of God’s holiness” each Sunday in July and August at 8 a.m. The chapel is at the Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
Weekly outdoor song circle in Pendleton open to all
PENDLETON — On Tuesday evenings, Peace Lutheran Church is holding an outdoor song circle at 6 p.m. in the church’s outdoor courtyard, accessible from Carden between Eighth and Ninth streets. This gathering is for anyone who would like to sing. People of any faith and background are welcome to join, and are asked to bring a lawn chair.
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
Also, we invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
