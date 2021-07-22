What can we learn from a balky donkey?
LA GRANDE — The “Balky Donkey” will be the theme of Pastor Archie Hook’s message at the La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Sunday, June 25. His message comes from Numbers 22:26-30. Worship begins at 10 a.m.
Morning Prayer service held in La Grande
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will meet for a service of Morning Prayer at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 25, in La Grande. Masks are no longer required, though social distancing will be observed. The service will not be recorded this week, but links to alternate online worship opportunities will be posted to the church’s Facebook page and emailed to members on Saturday.
Zion offers in-person worship and fellowship
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will hold a worship service Sunday, July 25, at 9 a.m., followed by a time of fellowship. Masks are not required but people are welcome to continue wearing them, especially if not vaccinated. The service will not be livestreamed this week, but information about other opportunities for online worship will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday.
Home-based lesson looks at ‘revelation on priesthood’
NORTHEAST OREGON — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold ward conferences in the Baker Valley and Baker 2nd wards on Sunday, July 25. Members selected from the congregation will be speaking in the other wards.
The home-based, Church-supported “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of July 26 is based on Doctrine and Covenants section 84, which the Prophet Joseph Smith designated as a “revelation on priesthood” when he received it in September 1832. Included therein is the “oath and covenant of the priesthood” outlining the potential blessings obtained through the faithfulness of those who receive the greater and lesser priesthoods.
The Family History Center is now open on its regular schedule for anyone wanting to do family research.
Allow Jesus’ promises to assuage fear
LA GRANDE, ENTERPRISE — The Sunday sermon at Faith Lutheran Church will consider the time Jesus miraculously walked on water. This event terrified the disciples until Jesus assured them, “Take heart; it is I. Do not be afraid” (Mark 6:50). Jesus’ comment to them can be applied to the variety of unsettling circumstances of our present life, because he has promised that “I am with you always, to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:20). On July 25, a service in La Grande will begin at 10 a.m., and there will be an afternoon service in Enterprise at 2 p.m.
— The Observer
