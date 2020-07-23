ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not be holding in-person worship until after Labor Day. Links to an online worship for Sunday will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday. Offerings may be mailed to the church at P.O. Box 1001, La Grande 97850.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Links to Zion Lutheran Church’s online worship service for Sunday will be posted on the church’s website and Facebook page on Saturday. Zion will not hold in-person worship services until after Labor Day. Offerings may be mailed to the church at 902 Fourth St., La Grande 97850.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church’s Sunday sermon will be based on Jesus’ proclamation: “Again, the kingdom of heaven is like a Merchant in search of fine pearls, who on finding one pearl of great value, went and sold all that He had and bought it” (Matthew 13:45-46). In the Old Testament, Deuteronomy 7:6 says, “The Lord your God has chosen you to be a people for His treasured possession.” Faithful Christians are of great value to God, and he has given his all — his only begotten son — so they may join him in his kingdom of heaven.
Faith’s annual benefit yard sale is scheduled for Aug. 1.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE STAKE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for next week, July 27-Aug. 2, is based on Alma 39-42, which is found in the Book of Mormon. This week’s lesson discusses the counsel Alma provides his son Corianton about the importance of chastity, the abomination of sexual sin and how to obtain forgiveness through repentance and faith. Alma also provides a great lesson on the resurrection and God’s plan for us after we die. These teachings are also presented in a set of videos available in the free Gospel Library app or from the church’s website.
Meet our local missionaries with a video at https://youtu.be/mEFx_6CuzRs. President George Chadwick encouraged members in a recent email to invite the missionaries into our homes to provide lessons for family and friends. Missionaries are allowed to enter homes only when invited.
