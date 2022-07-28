All welcome at community outdoor hymn sing July 31
UNION COUNTY — The Grande Ronde Mennonite Church will host its annual outdoor hymn sing beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at the Riverside Park Pavilion. All are invited to come sing, listen and stay for refreshments and fellowship afterward.
New ‘Friend to Friend’ episode released July 30
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Members of the congregation of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will speak during the sacrament meeting on Sunday, July 31. The second-hour lesson will be under the direction of the Bishopric for each individual ward, as this is the fifth Sunday of the month.
Children, parents and primary teachers are invited to watch the church’s new “Friend to Friend” episode that will be made available beginning on Saturday, July 30, at 9 a.m. PST. The broadcast is titled “Temples Are the House of the Lord” and will feature activities, music and messages from Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the Primary General Presidency. Visit the church website for more information.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Aug. 1 is based on the Book of Job and the importance of always trusting in God and remaining faithful, especially when facing adversity.
Morning prayer services at the lake open to all
WALLOWA LAKE VILLAGE — The Wallowa Lake Chapel announced that all are welcome to “worship in the beauty of God’s holiness” each Sunday in July and August at 8 a.m. The chapel is at the Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
Sermon title will be ‘Blackbeard the Pirate’
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship this Sunday, July 31, at 9 a.m. Mike Lamb will be preaching on Luke 12:13-21. The sermon is titled “Blackbeard the Pirate.” Fellowship time will follow the service.
Pendleton church hosts weekly outdoor song circle
PENDLETON — On Tuesday evenings, Peace Lutheran Church is holding an outdoor song circle at 6 p.m. in the church’s outdoor courtyard, accessible from Carden between Eighth and Ninth streets. This gathering is for anyone who would like to sing. People of any faith and background are welcome to join, and are asked to bring a lawn chair.
The Observer seeks local spirituality content
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
Also, we invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
— The Observer
