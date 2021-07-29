Worship in person or online with Zion Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church will meet for worship on Sunday, Aug. 1, at 9 a.m. The in-person service will include Holy Communion, followed by a time of fellowship. The service will also be streamed live to YouTube. The link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday.
Conference planned for single adults
LA GRANDE — Aug. 1 is Fast Sunday for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Members are encouraged to fast for two meals, make a donation to support the less fortunate and to share personal testimonies with one another in Sacrament Services and in our homes or other meetings.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Aug. 2 is based on Doctrine & Covenants Sections 85-87, which gave encouragement to keep a personal journal and to listen to the “still small voice” by which we receive personal revelation, and provided warnings of impending war.
The North America West Area is organizing a three-day conference for single adults on Aug. 6-8. There will be virtual components and age-specific, in-person gatherings across North America. For more information and to sign up, visit www.LDS-SA.org.
‘Bread of Life’ has nothing to do with your stomach
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church will expound upon the people who were “seeking Jesus” (John 6:24). Jesus addressed their desire for immediate satisfaction: “You are seeking me, not because you saw signs, but because you ate your fill of loaves” (John 6:26). Jesus goes on to explain that he is the “Bread of Life,” which has benefits for all time. The Divine Service begins at 10 a.m. in La Grande.
The First Sunday Potluck will follow the service. After the potluck will be the elders’ questioning of a confirmation student.
Episcopal service includes Holy Communion
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande, will meet at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, for worship and Holy Communion. The service will be recorded, and that video will be posted to the church’s Facebook page and emailed to members on Sunday afternoon or evening.
— The Observer
