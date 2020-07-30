CALL FOR SPIRITUAL REFLECTIONS
LA GRANDE — The Observer is seeking comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email news@lagrandeobserver.com or call 541-963-3161. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The Faith Lutheran Church sermon for this Sunday will use Matthew 14:13-21, which gives the account of Jesus having compassion on the crowd of more than 5,000 people and “blessing” five loaves of bread and two fish. They ate and were satisfied with lots of leftovers. This story is in all four Gospels, as he chose to work through his disciples to have the care completed.
The congregation is having its annual yard sale Saturday, Aug. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, 104 S. 23th St., La Grande.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE STAKE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of Aug. 3-9 is based on chapters 43-52 of Alma, which is found in the Book of Mormon. This week’s lesson discusses Alma’s departure from his people and his son Helaman taking over the sacred records. It contains a history of the wars between the Nephites and Lamanties, wars that can be compared to our own spiritual battles.
Beginning Sunday, Aug. 2, ward sacrament services will be held every other week. These meetings will be shortened, condensed, with personal protection equipment and social distancing required. Members are asked to contact their ward leaders for information on local plans.
