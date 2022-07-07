LA GRANDE — Pastor Archie Hook’s message on Sunday, July 10, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), will ask “Whom Do We Serve?” His message will be drawn from 2 Samuel 23:15-17. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. and will include Communion. All are welcome to partake at the Lord’s table.
Mother-daughter stake activities held this week
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold mother-daughter activities this week for girls and women of all ages in both Baker City (Friday, July 8, 5-8 p.m. at the church’s pavilion) and La Grande (Saturday, July 9, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Island City pavilion). Check your stake calendar and/or with ward leaders for more details.
On Sunday, July 10, members of the congregation will speak during the Sacrament service, and Priesthood, Relief Society and youth meetings will be held during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of July 11 is based on 2 Kings 17-25 during the time when the 10 tribes of Israel were scattered by the Assyrian Empire, followed by the fall of Judah to Babylon.
The annual Pioneer Day stake celebration will be held July 16 from 5-8 p.m. at the Island City pavilion and ball field. Dinner is from 5-6 p.m. with activities to follow.
The Observer wants to hear from you on spiritual matters
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
Also, we invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
— The Observer
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.