In-person Zion Lutheran service also livestreamed
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church in La Grande will meet for worship Sunday, July 11, at 9 a.m. A fellowship time follows the service. Masks are no longer required, though those who attend are welcome to continue wearing them, especially if not vaccinated.
The service will be streamed live to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday.
Hill Cumorah Pageant and devotional are online
LA GRANDE — The Hill Cumorah Pageant, which has occurred annually since 1937, is ending with the broadcast of a devotional with Elder D. Todd Christofferson officiating and a video of the 2019 pageant. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will begin broadcasting this event Friday, July 9, at 5 p.m. and it will be available for two weeks. Visit www.chruchofjesuschrist.org for information and a link to this event.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of July 12 is based on Doctrine & Covenants 77-80, which provides answers to questions about the Book of Revelation in the Bible, stressing the work that needs to be done in a calling.
President Russell M. Nelson has announced that all 160 temples around the world are now open in various stages of their reopening plans. Check the church’s website for updates.
The La Grande Stake Pioneer Day Celebration will be Saturday, July 17, from 6-8 p.m. at the Union County Fairgrounds, La Grande. Members are encouraged to come join in on the fun and activities.
Episcopal congregation meets for Morning Prayer
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will meet for a service of Morning Prayer at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 11. Masks are no longer required, but social distancing will be observed.
The service will be recorded for those who cannot attend, and that video will be posted to the church’s Facebook page and emailed to members Sunday afternoon or evening.
— The Observer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.