FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church this Sunday will be on the Parable of the Sower in Matthew 13. The seed, which Jesus explains is His Word, falls on different types of land (path, rocky, thorns and good soil). The land Jesus explains is people who hear His Word. The focus of the sermon will be on the rocky soil. The plant needs to be transplanted into good soil to be productive.
Sermons are posted on Faith’s webpage at www.lgfaithlcms.org.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE STAKE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of July 13-19 is based on Alma chapters 32-35, considered to be one of the most powerful lessons on faith in the Book of Mormon.
These chapters include Alma’s teaching in about 74 B.C. that “faith is a hope in that which is not seen which is true” and compares faith to a little seed that must be planted and nourished in order for it to grow. This lesson also reminds us that we can worship God in prayer, anytime and anywhere, which is critical for us to remember at this time when our churches are closed due to risks of COVID-19.
All lesson material and scriptures can be obtained by downloading the free app called Gospel Library, providing us the opportunity to study and worship at any time and any place, as taught in this week’s lesson.
CALL FOR SPIRITUAL REFLECTIONS
LA GRANDE — The Observer is seeking comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email news@lagrandeobserver.com or call 541-963-3161. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
