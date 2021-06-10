St. Peter’s resumes in-person worship
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church of La Grande has resumed in-person worship and will meet at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 13, for a service of Morning Prayer. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including the requirement of masks and social distancing. The service will be recorded, and that video will be posted to the church’s Facebook page and member emails Sunday evening.
Faith Lutheran services held in La Grande, Enterprise
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church will have a Matins service in La Grande at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 13, and then a Divine service in Enterprise at 2 p.m. The sermon will expound upon Mark 4:26-34 in which Jesus explains about the kingdom of God with parables concerning agriculture. Jesus said, “The kingdom of God is as if a man should scatter seed on the ground. He sleeps and rises night and day, and the seed sprouts and grows; he knows not how” (vs. 26-27). Our responsibility as Christians is to “scatter the seed,” which is sharing the Word of God. God uses that “seed” to enhance His kingdom.
Faith Lutheran Church is planning its annual yard sale, which will take place in La Grande June 26.
Zion service streamed live Sunday, June 13
LA GRANDE — The Sunday, June 13, service at Zion Lutheran Church in La Grande begins at 9 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including masks and social distancing. The service will also be livestreamed to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted Saturday to Zion’s Facebook page and website.
Special broadcast set for single adults age 31 and older
LA GRANDE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of June 14 is based on Doctrine and Covenants sections 64–66, which are revelations given through Joseph Smith in September and October of 1831.
This Sunday, June 13, at 3 p.m. there will be a special broadcast for single adults age 31 and older hosted by Elder Andersen, Sister Bingham and Sister Eubank. Participants are asked to visit the church’s website to view a special invitation in preparation for this meeting, and then again on Sunday to connect to the broadcast.
A Red Cross blood drive will be held June 15-16 in the gym at the Gekeler address. Visit the Red Cross website or mobile app to make an appointment as there is an urgent need for blood donations.
Christian Church message drawn from Ecclesiastes
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) meets at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 13, for worship. Pastor Archie Hook’s message — “Have You Found Purpose?” — will explore Ecclesiastes 3:9-14.
The Christian Women’s Fellowship is putting on a giant rummage sale June 19 from 8 a.m. to noon on the back lawn and parking area.
— The Observer
