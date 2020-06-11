CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTSLA GRANDE STAKE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of June 15-21 is based on Alma 13-16, which is found in the Book of Mormon.
This week’s lesson continues to cover the story of Alma and Amulek as they preach in Ammonihah and face extreme persecution for their beliefs, witness the martyrdom of their followers, are cast into prison and then saved from the destruction of the prison and the leaders who persecuted them. To see a video presentation of these scriptures, and others, visit www.churchofjesuschrist.org/media/collection/book-of-mormon-videos.
FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCHLA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church this Sunday will focus on Jesus equipping his disciples with authority to “heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse the lepers, cast out demons” (Matthew 10:8). Christ with his compassionate mercy continues to equip us to serve one another. It is up to us not to reject the opportunities that are set before us.
Intergenerational summer Sunday school is at 8:45 a.m. with a Matins service at 10 a.m.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCHLA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will not have in-person worship this Sunday, June 14.
Links to an online worship service will be posted on Zion’s website and Facebook page on Saturday.
Zion may resume in-person worship next week, June 21.
Offerings may be mailed to the church at 902 Fourth St., La Grande 97850.
