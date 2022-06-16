Two-week Vacation Bible School in Cove begins June 20
COVE — The Grande Ronde Mennonite Church, 69371 Lantz Lane, Cove, is putting on Vacation Bible School from June 20 to July 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The free sessions are open to nursery age through eighth grade. You may pre-register but it’s not required. For more information, contact Christopher Bailey at 541-786-9535.
Bible study looks at Jesus’ encounter with Nicodemus
LA GRANDE — Morning Prayer at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, June 19, begins at 10 a.m. The Gospel comes from Luke 8:26-39. Fellowship time follows the service in the church hall. Bible study this week continues with John 3’s account of Jesus and Nicodemus.
‘Declare how much God has done for you’
LA GRANDE — The Divine Service at Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, June 19, begins at 10 a.m. The sermon will consider a dear soul who for a long time had been living a very troubled life, reported in Luke 8:26-39: “When he saw Jesus, he cried out and fell down before Him and said with a loud voice, ‘What have you to do with me, Jesus, Son of the Most High God?’” Jesus took care of that person's troubling condition and told him to “declare how much God has done for you.” Jesus assures us that he is with us “always to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:20b) and continues to care for people. Following the service will be the monthly council meeting.
Weekly lesson materials available on app and online
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, June 19, ward members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will speak during the Sacrament Service, which will also recognize fathers. The second hour will be Sunday School Classes for adults and youth.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of June 20 is based on 2nd Samuel and 1st Kings with a focus on the strengths and weaknesses of David and Solomon as Kings of Israel and the lessons we can learn from their rise and fall. All lesson material can be found in the free mobile app called Gospel Library or on the church’s website.
Listen to Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles address the National Press Club about the beliefs of the church and about the Washington, D.C., Temple open house on YouTube or at the newsroom section of the church’s website.
The Columbia River Temple in Richland will open on June 21 and appointments can currently be scheduled online.
Service includes commemoration for Juneteenth and for the Emmanuel Nine
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship on Sunday, June 19, at 9 a.m. The sermon is based on Galatians 3:23-29 and Luke 8:26-39, and is titled "Demons and The Other." The service will include a commemoration for Juneteenth and for the Emmanuel Nine. Holy Communion will be served. Fellowship time will follow the service.
The service will be streamed live and may also be viewed later. The link for those will be posted to Zion's Facebook page and website on June 18.
Share your thoughts on spiritual matters
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
