FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church this week will address Jesus’ counsel to stand straight, hold firm and endure in the Christian way of life. He warns us about people who will not appreciate Christians because of his name and encouraged his disciples and all Christians with: “But the one who endures to the end will be saved” (Matthew 10:22). Following the Divine Service will be the monthly Church Council meeting.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE STAKE — Powerful testimonies of missionary work are provided in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of June 22-28, which tells of the sons of Mosiah sharing the gospel with the Lamanites, who were a “ferocious people.” This lesson is based on Alma chapters 17-22, which is found in the Book of Mormon and covers the teaching of King Lamoni and his father by both example and by word.
In another testimony of missionary work, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discusses lessons learned from COVID-19 in a video that can be viewed at www.churchofjesuschrist.org. In our family and individual prayers, let us also remember all those who are suffering the effects of COVID-19 and pray for their recovery as this pandemic sweeps through our communities.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not have in-person worship this Sunday. Links to an online worship service will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday. St. Peter’s will not resume in-person worship until at least mid-July. Offerings may be mailed to the church at P.O. Box 1001, La Grande 97850.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church has not resumed in-person Sunday worship. Links to an online worship service will be posted Saturday on Zion’s website and Facebook page. Zion will not resume in-person worship until at least mid-July. Offerings may be mailed to Zion at 902 Fourth St., La Grande 97850.
