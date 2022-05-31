Holy Spirit is focus of message
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship this Sunday, June 5, at 9 a.m. The sermon, titled “The Work of the Holy Spirit,” is based on Acts 2:1-21 and John 14:8-17. The service will include Holy Communion and will be followed by a time of fellowship.
The service will be streamed live as may be viewed later as well. The link for those will be posted to Zion’s Facebook page and website on June 4.
Trusting the Lord can turn tragedy into triumph
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — June 5 is Fast Sunday for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Members are encouraged to fast for two meals and to donate the resulting savings to the Church for the support of the less fortunate.
During Sunday’s Sacrament Services members of the congregation will be sharing testimonies, and Sunday school classes will be held during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of June 6 is based on the Book of Ruth and Samuel 1-3. This lesson will focus on how trusting the Lord can turn tragedy into triumph, and how we can trust that God will guide and help us regardless of our situation.
Pastor and others to attend district convention
LA GRANDE — This Sunday, June 5, Faith Lutheran Church will celebrate Pentecost. The Prophet Joel prophesied, “In the last it shall be, God declares, that I will pour out My Spirit on all flesh” (Acts 2:17). This took place as the people were able to hear in their own languages “the mighty works of God” (Acts 2:11). Jesus had told his followers that the “Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in My name, He will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you” (John 14:16). We praise God for the Holy Spirit sanctifying ways.
Faith Lutheran Church will be sending their pastor, a lay leader and a youth to the Northwest District Convention of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod, June 9-11 in Portland. This convention occurs every three years.
Missionary shares experiences working in the Philippines
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate Pentecost Sunday on June 5 with a guest speaker, Andrew Larsen, a missionary serving with the United Church of Christ in the Philippines. His message, “Justice in the Philippines: Learning from Our Siblings,” will come from Acts 2:1-4. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. Those coming to worship are encouraged to wear clothing in the warm colors of the flames of Pentecost. Pastor Archie Hook will preside over the service.
There will be a potluck luncheon immediately following worship, with chicken and drinks provided. It will be an opportunity to speak with Andrew about his work as a missionary.
— The Observer
