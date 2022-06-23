COVE — The Grande Ronde Mennonite Church, 69371 Lantz Lane, Cove, is offering Vacation Bible School from June 20 to July 1, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The free sessions are open to nursery age through eighth grade. You may pre-register but it’s not required. For more information, contact Christopher Bailey at 541-786-9535.
Sermon series on the Lord’s Prayer continues
ENTERPRISE — “Give us today our daily bread,” from the Lord’s Prayer, will be the focus of the Sunday, June 26, sermon by Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel of the Enterprise Community Congregational Church. Taking an in-depth look at the prayer that Jesus taught his disciples, the message will focus on Matthew 6:9-13, showing how to apply this verse to help us live more spiritual lives. Pastor Craig will lead a 9:30 a.m. Bible study before the 11 a.m. worship service.
Elijah’s ministry is focus of weekly lesson
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — La Grande Stake High Council members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, June 26, will speak in area wards during Sacrament services on Elder Gary E. Stevenson’s talk titled “Love, Share, Invite” from the April 2022 General Conference. Sunday school classes will be held during the second hour of services.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of June 27 is based on 1 Kings 17-19, focusing on the prophet Elijah. The account of his ministry makes clear that personal faith in the Lord can thrive among the righteous even in a wicked environment.
Members are reminded that the Stake Pioneer Day celebration is scheduled for July 16.
Sermon will expound on family values
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship this Sunday, June 26, at 9 a.m. The sermon, titled “Family Values,” is based on Luke 9:51-62. Holy Communion will be served. A time of fellowship follows the service.
The service will be streamed live and also will be available to watch later. The link for those will be posted to Zion’s website and Facebook page on June 25.
Pastor to share ‘WILD’ camp experiences
LA GRANDE — Pastor Archie Hook’s message at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will be “WILD” this Sunday, June 26. During the 10:30 a.m. service he will share his experiences at Cove Christian Camp this past week. WILD was the theme and stands for: Willing, Intentional, Loving, Determined.
