Stories of Jesus’ healing of others reveal his authority
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church will hold services at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 27, in La Grande and 2 p.m. in Enterprise. The sermon will expound upon the healings that Jesus performed for a 12-year-old girl and for a woman who had been ill for 12 years, as told in Mark 5:21-43. Jesus revealed that he has authority over our temporal ailments. These works are a foreshadowing of his authority over our eternal peace.
The church’s annual yard sale in La Grande will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at 104 S. 12th St. Proceeds from the sale will benefit SHINE Preschool.
St. Peter’s holds Morning Prayer service
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church of La Grande has resumed in-person worship and will meet at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 27, for a service of Morning Prayer. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including the requirement of masks and social distancing.
Zion Lutheran Church service streamed live
LA GRANDE —The Sunday, June 27, service at Zion Lutheran Church of La Grande begins at 9 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including masks and social distancing. The service will also be livestreamed to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted June 26 to Zion’s Facebook page and website.
LDS ward conferences planned June 27
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold ward conferences in the La Grande third, fourth and Union wards Sunday, June 27. High Council members will speak in the other wards about Sister Joy D. Jones’ April 2021 talk titled “Essential Conversations.”
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of June 28 is based on Doctrine and Covenants sections 71-75, which were revelations given through the Prophet Joseph Smith as he sought the Lord’s help in dealing with critics of the new church, providing instructions on how it should be organized and shared with others.
A stake activity is set for July 17 at the Union County Fairgrounds from 6-8 p.m. The event will be a celebration of pioneer heritage, and those who attend are asked to bring a pie to share.
