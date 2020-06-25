CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE STAKE — On Sunday, the primary children of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are encouraged to display a poster in their yard or window that depicts their favorite primary song. Families and individuals can then drive by these homes and try to guess the child’s favorite song and share with each other what they think the song might be. Contact your primary leaders for more details. As we wait for the opportunity to gather for in-person worship services, perhaps through this activity we can each feel a portion of the joy of fellowship we dearly miss.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of June 29 to July 5 is based on Alma chapters 23-29 in the Book of Mormon. The lesson discusses why King Lamoni’s people chose to bury their weapons of war and refused to fight the Lamanites, even when it cost them their lives.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not be holding in-person worship this Sunday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A link to an online worship for Sunday will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday. The congregation will not worship in person until at least the middle of July. To give an offering, mail it to St. Peter’s at P.O. Box 1001, La Grande 97850.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, Zion Lutheran will not have in-person worship this Sunday and will not resume in-person worship until at least mid-July. Every Saturday, a link to an online worship service is posted on Zion’s website and Facebook page. Offerings may be mailed to Zion at 902 Fourth St., La Grande 97850.
