Sermon drawn from Leviticus: Love your neighbor as yourself
LA GRANDE — “Who’s Your Neighbor?” is the message pastor Archie Hook will share at the La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Sunday, June 6, at 10 a.m. Hook will speak from Leviticus 19:18: “Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against anyone among your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the Lord.”
Working together brings the best results
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church in La Grande this Sunday, June 6, will expound upon Jesus’ affirmation that working together, unified, will bring the best results. Jesus said, “If a kingdom is divided against itself, that kingdom cannot stand. And if a house is divided against itself, that house will not be able to stand” (Mark 3:24-25). As Jesus’ two examples demonstrate, this is true for a large group of people (“kingdom”) and for personal situations (“house”).
Following the Divine service will be a First Sunday Potluck followed by the monthly meeting of the elders.
Zion’s in-person service also livestreamed
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church will gather for in-person worship Sunday, June 6, at 9 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including masks and social distancing. The service also will be livestreamed to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted June 5 on Zion’s Facebook page and website.
Morning Prayer service planned at St. Peter’s
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande has resumed in-person worship and will meet at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 6, for a service of Morning Prayer. Those who attend are required to wear masks and maintain social distance from other households.
Masks requested at Sacrament meeting, Sunday school
LA GRANDE — June 6 is Fast Sunday for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and all members are encouraged to fast for two meals and to then donate the value of the meals to help the less fortunate.
The June 6 meetings will consist of Sacrament meeting, where all members can share their testimony, and then Sunday school classes for the second hour. All meeting attendees are asked to continue to wear face masks.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of June 7 is based on Doctrine & Covenants 63. This Aug. 30,1831, revelation through Joseph Smith the Prophet emphasizes and teaches us about the sacredness of the name of our Lord and Savior and the importance of always treating his name with reverence. This section also teaches about the law of chastity and how it involves our very thoughts, not just our physical actions.
