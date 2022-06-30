Communion service held July 3 prior to fellowship
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will have a communion service starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 3. A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Stake activities are planned for early July
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Members of the congregation will have the opportunity to share testimonies during Sacrament Services for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, July 3. Members are encouraged to fast for two meals this day and to donate the value for support of the less fortunate.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of July 4 is based on 2 Kings 2-7, which is a record of the miracles performed by the prophet Elisha.
Upcoming stake events include a mother/daughter activity July 8-9 and the Pioneer Day celebration July 16. Pioneer Day will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Island City pavilion and ball field. Dinner will be served 5-6 p.m. with activities to follow. Check the stake calendar or with ward leadership for more information on both events.
Sunday worship service will be streamed live
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will meet for worship Sunday, July 3, at 9 a.m. The sermon, based on Luke 10:1-11 and 16-20, is titled “Unity, Not Uniformity.” Holy Communion will be served. Fellowship time will follow the service.
The worship service will be streamed live and will also be available later. The link for those will be posted to Zion’s Facebook page and website on July 2.
Pastor to speak from Romans 14 on July 3
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate the Fourth of July early on Sunday, July 3, with Pastor Archie Hook’s message, “Are Our Religious Freedoms Condemning Others?” He will speak from Romans 14:10-13. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m.
Registration is open for summer camp in Cove
COVE — Cove Christian Camp is accepting registrations for those wishing to attend the third and fourth grade camp on July 10-14 or the fifth and sixth grade camp on July 31-Aug. 4. Information and registration forms are available at www.covechristiancamp.org or at La Grande First Christian Church, 901 Penn. The camp is at 68405 Mill Creek Lane, 1.5 miles up the road from the Cove swimming pool.
Potluck and elders’ meeting follow Lutheran service
LA GRANDE —At Faith Lutheran Church’s 10 a.m. service on Sunday, July 3, the sermon will expound upon Luke 10:1-20 in which Jesus sends 72 followers to places that he was about to go to. They were sent to care for people and to say, “the kingdom of God has come near you” (vs. 9). As Christians share Christ’s care and his word, the kingdom of God is brought near to other dear souls.
After the Divine Service will be the First Sunday potluck followed by a meeting of the elders.
Sermon series digs deeper into meaning and application of Lord’s Prayer
ENTERPRISE — Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel of the Enterprise Community Congregational Church on Sunday, July 3, will continue delving into the Lord’s Prayer. This week, the focus is on “Forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors,” with the message focused on Matthew 6:9-13. Digging into the deeper meaning and application of this scripture will show us how to lead more spiritual lives. Pastor Craig will lead Bible study at 9:30 a.m. before the 11 a.m. service.
— The Observer
