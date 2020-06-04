FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church’s sermon this week will proclaim that all authority in heaven and on earth has been given to Jesus, who is the compassionate and merciful Lord. Humankind does well to recognize that Jesus has “all authority” by paying close attention to his Word.
We are encouraged to approach Jesus as he has demonstrated his compassion and mercy for us.
Faith’s annual yard sale has been postponed from the beginning of June to later in the summer. Announcements will be made when public health regulations allow the event.
ST. PETER’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not hold in-person worship until June 14 at the earliest.
Links to an online worship for Sunday will be posted on St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday. Offerings may be mailed to the church at P.O. Box 1001, La Grande97850.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will continue to worship virtually until June 14 at the earliest. Links to an online worship service will be posted on Zion’s website and Facebook page on Saturday. Offerings may be mailed to Zion at 902 Fourth St., La Grande 97850.
CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
NORTHEAST OREGON — This Sunday is Fast Sunday and members are encouraged to fast and pray for a resolution to racism, strife and this pandemic that has disrupted our lives.
Members are reminded to petition the Lord for the safe return to places of worship and gather as a group. In the meantime, members are to gather as families and to share testimonies of Jesus Christ and study his gospel while keeping the Sabbath Day holy.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the coming week is based on Alama 8-12, which is found in the Book of Mormon. The lesson covers the inspiring story of Alma and Amulek as they join together to preach in Ammonihah and teach the plan of redemption by which all people can return to live with our heavenly father.
In light of recent events, Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shared a message June 1 on his social media accounts about racism and a call for human dignity.
He reminds us of the creator’s call for each of us to abandon attitudes of prejudice. Visit https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org to read his message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.