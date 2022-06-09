Riding High Ministries presents free unique community event
UNION — A unique event is open to the public on Sunday, June 12, at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show’s rodeo grounds in Union.
Before the 2022 EOLS concludes Sunday with an early afternoon rodeo, Riding High Ministries’ champion bareback rider and pastor Todd Pierce will train an unbroken horse in front of the live audience “to demonstrate how Jesus pursues, heals and becomes one with us as a Father,” according to www.ridinghighministries.org.
Doors for the “Born Wild” event open at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 10 a.m. No tickets are required and all ages are welcome. A free breakfast will be served at the concession stands from 8-9:30 a.m.
Sermon explores the ‘Mystery of the Trinity’
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship on Sunday, June 12, at 9 a.m. The sermon, “The Mystery of the Trinity,” is based on Proverbs 8:1-4, 22-31 and John 16:12-15. Holy Communion will be served, and a time of fellowship follows the service. The service will be streamed live and also be available later for viewing. The links will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on June 11.
What does the Lord require of you?
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate the first Sunday after Pentecost at a 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, June 12. Pastor Archie Hook’s message, “Knowing and Doing Our Duty,” will refer to Luke 17:7-10, Deuteronomy 10:12 and Micah 6:8, which says: “What does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.” Sunday school classes for adults are offered at 9 a.m.
Find joy and success in teaching the Gospel
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — On Sunday, June 12, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will release a broadcast recording, “Teaching in the Savior’s Way,” presented by Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. All members of the church who teach others in their homes or at church are encouraged to view this broadcast. It is Elder Uchtdorf’s intent to help every member find joy and success in teaching the Gospel while increasing their ability to teach like the Savior. Visit the church’s website to find the link for this broadcast.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of June 13 is based on 1 Samuel 8-10, 13 and 15-18, covering the Lord’s calling of Saul and David to serve as kings over the Israelites and how it is better to obey than to sacrifice.
Gospel of John at heart of message and study
LA GRANDE — Trinity Sunday will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. on June 12. The Gospel this week comes from John 16:12-15. Fellowship is offered after the service, and a study of chapter 2 of John follows.
Faith Lutheran plans VBS, benefit yard sale
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, June 12, will expound on John 8:48-59. In these verses people were doubting Jesus’ authenticity and accusing him of horrible things, yet Jesus remained steadfast in his mission to serve humankind.
Faith Lutheran will have a Vacation Bible School June 13-16, and will hold its annual benefit yard sale on Saturday, June 18.
— The Observer
