LA GRANDE — The La Grande Stake Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has asked that all attendees at indoor church meetings continue to wear face masks and maintain social distancing, even though the CDC rules have relaxed for those who have been fully vaccinated.
As outlined in the president’s email to all stake members on May 22, the church wants to avoid situations that may cause divisions among our members.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of May 31-June 6 is based on Doctrine and Covenants sections 60-62, which are revelations given through the Prophet Joseph Smith in August 1831 about missionaries, missionary work and spiritual guidance. Sabbath Day discussions of these home-based lessons continue to be held during the second hour of church meetings on the first and third Sunday of each month.
Zion Lutheran Church holding worship service
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship at 9 a.m. Sunday, May 30. Those who are planning to attend are asked to RSVP by calling or emailing the office by noon on May 29. Masks and social distancing are required.
The service will also be livestreamed to YouTube; the link will be posted May 29 on Zion’s Facebook page and website.
Episcopal Church resumes in-person worship
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church has resumed in-person worship.
A service of Morning Prayer begins at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 30. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including the requirement of masks and social distancing. The service will be recorded and posted to the church’s Facebook page and member emails in the afternoon or evening of May 30.
‘Joys and Trials’ at First Christian Church
LA GRANDE — Pastor Archie Hook will speak on “Joys and Trials” at the 10 a.m. worship service at the La Grande Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Sunday, May 30. The message refers to passages from the book of James.
Worshippers are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
— The Observer
