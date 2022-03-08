Message looks at Jesus’ power to ransom us from death
ENTERPRISE — The Sunday, March 13, service at the Enterprise Community Congregational Church, also known as the “big brown church,” will feature the message based on scripture from Acts and Peter. The congregation’s interim pastor, Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel, will talk about Jesus’ power to ransom us from death. Bible study is held at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m.
Morning Prayer service set for March 13
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for a service of Morning Prayer on Sunday, March 13, at 11 a.m. A time of fellowship will follow the service. Masks and social distancing are required.
Faith Lutheran holds services in La Grande and Enterprise
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church’s services on Sunday, March 13, will expound on concepts in Luke 13:31-35. In these verses Jesus was warned about people that meant him harm. However, Jesus continued to care for people and responded: “Behold, I cast out demons and perform miracles today and tomorrow, and the third day I finish my course” (verse 32). The service in La Grande begins at 10 a.m., and an Enterprise service is at 2:30 p.m.
During the season of Lent, special services are held on Wednesday evenings by Faith Lutheran Church in La Grande. The March 16 service will consider Malchus as a witness to Jesus Christ. Malchus had his ear cut off by Peter and then was healed by Jesus. A soup supper is served at 5:30 p.m., and the Lenten service begins at 6:30 p.m.
Forgiveness is focus of weekly lesson
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Members of congregations of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, March 13, will speak during Sacrament services, and the second hour will be Priesthood, Relief Society and youth group meetings.
Also on Sunday, there will be a Stake General Priesthood meeting beginning at 4 p.m.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of March 14 is based on Genesis 42-50 and the power of forgiveness as shown by Joseph for his brothers who had sold him into slavery.
A special video broadcast for the youth of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which discusses the youth theme for 2022 of “Trust in the Lord,” is now available from the church’s website. Visit the newsroom to also learn how the church is helping refugees in Europe and to learn about other ongoing activities.
Members are reminded that the Columbia River Temple will be closed from March 14 to June 20. The Boise and Meridian, Idaho, temples will remain open during much of this time.
Join worship in person or virtually
LA GRANDE — The worship service at Zion Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 13, begins at 9 a.m. and will include Holy Communion. Fellowship time will follow the service. Masks are no longer required but are recommended for those at risk.
‘Carpe Diem Ad Christum’ is sermon title
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) is now worshiping at 10:30 a.m., with an adult Sunday School class meeting at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Pastor Archie Hook will speak from Mark 1:15 on Sunday, March 13. His message, “Carpe Diem Ad Christum: Seize the Day for Christ,” will explore what it looks like to live every day for Christ.
