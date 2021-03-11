Zion Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church’s congregation will worship in person this Sunday, March 14, at 9 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including masks and social distancing, and there will not be a coffee hour. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to the office via email or phone by Saturday at noon. The worship service also will be livestreamed on Facebook. A link for that stream will be emailed out and posted on Saturday.
There will be a Zoom Lenten service Wednesday, March 17, at 6:30 p.m. The link for that virtual service will be emailed on Tuesday.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LA GRANDE — In less than a month the world will celebrate Easter, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is planning a special session of General Conference for this purpose. We can repent, restart and reevaluate everything in life because of the atonement and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of March 15 is based on Doctrine and Covenants sections 27-28, which were given at a time of growing persecution of the early saints. Mobs had begun to form and disrupt baptisms and force the delay of sacred ordinances. In these sections Joseph Smith receives instruction on administering the sacrament, revelations and the need for us all to put on the whole armor of God.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in person this Sunday, March 14, due to COVID-19. A link to a pre-recorded service of Morning Prayer will be posted to St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday.
On Wednesday, March 17, there will be a Zoom Lenten service at 6:30 p.m. The link for that service will be emailed Tuesday.
Faith Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — Faith Lutheran Church’s sermon this Sunday, March 14, will expound upon John 3:14-21. In these verses Jesus is explaining to Nicodemus, a high-ranking Pharisee of the Jews, about the Gospel. The “Good News” of God’s love for the world is that Jesus would “be lifted up, that whoever believes in Him may have eternal life” (verses 14b-15). Services in La Grande begin at 10 a.m. and in Enterprise at 2 p.m.
The message for the Lenten service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, is titled, “Murderous Eyes.”
