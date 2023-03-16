Midweek Lenten service message considers ‘God’s Precious Promise of Bread’

LA GRANDE — The sermon at the 10 a.m. service at Faith Lutheran Church in La Grande on Sunday, March 19, will expound on John 9:1-41. In these verses when Jesus is asked “who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?” (verse 2), he explains that the blindness was not the direct result of sin but so that the “works of God might be displayed in him” (verse 3). God works through the troubles and tribulations of this world to bring us his comfort and care. Following the Divine service will be the monthly Church Council meeting.

