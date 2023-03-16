Midweek Lenten service message considers ‘God’s Precious Promise of Bread’
LA GRANDE — The sermon at the 10 a.m. service at Faith Lutheran Church in La Grande on Sunday, March 19, will expound on John 9:1-41. In these verses when Jesus is asked “who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?” (verse 2), he explains that the blindness was not the direct result of sin but so that the “works of God might be displayed in him” (verse 3). God works through the troubles and tribulations of this world to bring us his comfort and care. Following the Divine service will be the monthly Church Council meeting.
The midweek Lenten service at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, will focus on God’s “Precious Promise of Bread.”
Church building to host March 21-22 blood drive
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Members of the La Grande Stake High Council of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be speaking during area Sacrament services on Sunday, March 19, with Sunday school classes meeting during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of March 20 is based on Luke 8, along with the 13th chapters of Luke and Matthew. The focus is on Jesus Christ’s parables and the importance of spiritually preparing our own hearts and minds for the lessons contained therein and throughout the scriptures.
There will be a Red Cross blood drive on March 21-22 in the gym of the church building on Gekeler Lane in La Grande. Donations may save another person’s life. The community has been very supportive of these blood drives and all are encouraged to participate.
Members are asked to note that the next Fast Sunday will be observed March 26, and the General Conference will be on April 1-2. Also, the Columbia River Temple in Richland, Washington, remains closed through March 27.
Lenten soup lunch on Thursdays includes lessons on the Saints
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church in La Grande will worship on Sunday, March 19, at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion. The sermon, based on John 9:1-41, is titled “Random Acts.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Zion is hosting a soup lunch at noon on Thursdays during March. The topic of discussion for the series will be on some of the Saints whose commemorations occur during Lent. The lunches are open to all.
Men’s group kicks off Tuesday, March 21
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church offers adult Bible study at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a,m. on Sunday, March 19. Pastor Archie’s message, drawn from Proverbs 3:5-6, will address the path that God has for each person. There will be a congregational meeting immediately after the Sunday service, followed by a General Board meeting.
During the week, the Worship Committee will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m., and a men’s group will begin meeting on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
March 19 message will look at ‘Random Acts’
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship on Sunday, March 19, at 11 a.m. The sermon, “Random Acts,” is based on John 9:1-41. There will be a time of fellowship after the service, followed this week by a meeting of the Church Council.
The book group that meets Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. in the downstairs library is currently discussing “White Fragility.”
The congregation is participating in the Lenten soup lunches being held on Thursdays at noon at La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church.
Do spiritual matters matter to you and your family?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters.
We also invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
