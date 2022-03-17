Scripture tells us we are like living stones
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will observe the third Sunday of Lent on March 20, with a message from 1 Peter 2:4-5. Pastor Archie Hook’s message will be “How Are We Like Stone?” Scripture tells us we are like living stones, built into a spiritual house. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m. Masks are now optional.
Repentance is turning, with intention, from evil
LA GRANDE — The Divine service on Sunday, March 20, at Faith Lutheran Church begins at 10 a.m. The sermon will expound on Luke 13:1-9. In these verses Jesus was asked if people had horrible things happen to them because they were worse sinners. Jesus answered, “No, I tell you; but unless you repent, you will all likewise perish (verse 5). Repentance is turning, with intention, from evil to God. Church Council and Junior Confirmation follow the service.
The message at the Wednesday evening Lenten service will be “The Apostle Peter as a Witness to Christ.” A soup supper is served at 5:30 p.m., and the Lenten service is at 6:30 p.m.
Morning Prayer service followed by fellowship
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for Morning Prayer at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, followed by a time of fellowship. Masks and social distancing are required.
Worship available in person and online
LA GRANDE — The 9 a.m. worship service at Zion Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 20, will include Holy Communion and be followed by fellowship time. Masks are no longer required but are recommended for those at risk. The service will also be streamed live to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on Saturday, March 19.
Weekly lesson based on Exodus 1-6
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The La Grande Oregon Stake High Council members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be speaking during Sacrament Services in most area wards this Sunday, March 20, on Elder Dale G. Renlund’s conference address titled “The Peace of Christ Abolishes Enmity.” The exceptions to this will be the Baker Valley and John Day wards, which will be holding ward conferences. Sunday school classes will be held during the second hour of meetings.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of March 21 is based on Exodus 1-6 and how the Lord will strengthen and support those who believe and trust in him.
Recordings of the RootsTech conference are available to anyone interested in family history work. Visit rootstech.org to learn more.
We want to know: What does spirituality mean to you?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters.
If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email news@lagrandeobserver.com or call 541-963-3161. Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
Deadline for Highlights is now noon on Tuesdays
LA GRANDE — Due to changes in The Observer’s production schedule, the deadline for submission of Highlights is now noon on Tuesday for publication on Thursday.
Highlight announcements are welcome from all faith-based organizations and groups and are published at no charge.
Direct questions to lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019.
