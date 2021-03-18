Jehovah’s Witnesses
NORTHEAST OREGON — On Sunday, March 21, a special talk will be given around the world entitled “Have You Found a Pearl of High Value?”
This presentation about Jesus Christ’s parable will be given at local congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses including La Grande, Pendleton, Baker City, Halfway and Enterprise. It preludes another event the Witnesses are inviting people to attend: the annual observance of the memorial of Christ’s death on March 27. Sunday’s talk and the memorial of Christ’s death will show how we can obtain something priceless that will make our lives better, now, in the future, even forever.
Due to the pandemic, congregations around the world will host events by video conference and phone connections. There are no fees to attend, and no registration is required. To learn more about how to attend locally, contact a Jehovah’s Witnesses church or visit www.jw.org.
Faith Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran this Sunday, March 21, will be drawn from Mark 10:35-45 in which Jesus teaches a lesson on humility. He was responding to his disciples who desired to have a favored status of sitting at his right and left hand. Jesus said, “...to sit at My right hand or left is not Mine to grant, but it is for those for whom it has been prepared” (vs. 40). His lesson continued with instruction to serve as he served.
Following the Divine Service will be a church council meeting with discussion on prioritizing projects.
Wednesday’s midweek Lenten Service sermon for March 24 is entitled “Worldly Eyes.”
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LA GRANDE — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welcomes all to search #startingtoday on the web and view a series of videos about finding hope and joy in the world. Visit www.churchofjesuschrist.org to learn about ways to make Easter and the week leading up to it an uplifting spiritual experience.
For the week of March 22, the “Come, Follow Me” lesson will be on Doctrine and Covenants section 29. This doctrinally rich revelation provides insights into the fall of Adam, the Lord’s plan for each of us, and the gathering to take place before his second coming, affirming the imminent advent of the Millennium.
Sunday worship services continue to be held with smaller groups and condensed schedules. Face masks and social distancing are required at these meetings. Contact your local ward leaders for additional meeting information.
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in person Sunday, March 21, due to COVID-19.
A link to the livestream of Zion Lutheran Church’s service will be posted to St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday.
On Wednesday, March 24, there will be a Zoom Lenten service at 6:30 p.m. The link for that virtual service will be emailed on Tuesday.
Zion Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church’s congregation will worship in person Sunday, March 21, at 9 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including masks and social distancing, and there will not be a coffee hour. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to the office via email or phone by noon Saturday. The worship service also will be livestreamed on Facebook. A link will be emailed out and posted on Saturday.
A midweek Lenten service Wednesday, March 24, will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. The link for that virtual service will be emailed Tuesday.
