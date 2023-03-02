Practice till you make it
ENTERPRISE — On Sunday, March 5, at the Enterprise Community Congregational Church, interim pastor Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel continues a series of teachings on Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount with a sermon titled “Don’t Fake It, Just Practice Till You Make It.” The message focuses on Matthew 6:1-8 and 16-18. Worship is at 11 a.m., and Bible study is held at 9:30 a.m.
Join March 8 prayer vigil from wherever you are
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church will meet at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 5, for worship. Adult Bible study is offered prior to the service at 9 a.m.
A Prayer Vigil is being held Wednesday, March 8, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to join the congregation in prayer — it doesn’t matter where you are.
Thursday Lenten soup lunch includes teaching
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church, of La Grande, will worship Sunday, March 5, at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion. The sermon, based on Matthew 3:1-17, is titled “Born Again?” Fellowship time will follow the service.
Zion is hosting a Lenten soup lunch and teaching beginning at noon on Thursdays during March. The topic of discussion for the series will be on some of the Saints whose commemorations occur during Lent.
Sermon title is ‘Born Again?’
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship this Sunday, March 5, at 11 a.m. The sermon will be based on Matthew 3:1-17 and is titled “Born Again?” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Before the worship service on Sunday mornings, a book group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the downstairs library. The group is currently discussing “A New Climate for Christology” by Sallie McFague.
The congregation is invited to participate in the Lenten soup lunches being held at Zion Lutheran Church at noon each Thursday in March.
Members to share testimonies
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Traditionally, the first Sunday of each month is Fast Sunday for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as is the case for March 5. Fasting for two meals and donating the savings to the church helps support the less fortunate through the church’s welfare program. It also helps strengthen us spiritually when we fast and pray with a spiritual purpose in mind.
This week, testimonies will be shared by members of the congregation during Sacrament service, and Sunday School meetings will be held during the second hour of services.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of March 6 is based on Matthew 9-10, Mark 5 and Luke 9, with a focus on Christ’s healing power recorded in scriptures and how this still applies to the world we live in today.
RootsTech, the annual family history search conference, is underway, running March 2-4. It is open to anyone interested in family history. Free virtual sessions are available each day. Go to www.rootstech.org to register and attend. Once on the website, click on “RootsTech 2023” and then “calendar” to view a list of the daily sessions.
Women’s Connection meets March 10 in La Grande
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Women’s Connection Reunion Luncheon group will meet for its Spring Luncheon on Friday, March 10, starting at noon (check-in begins at 11:30 a.m.) at the Island City Urban Vine Banquet Room on Island Avenue.
The cost of the lasagna dinner is $12 each. Bring a first-time guest for a chance to win a free lunch. RSVP by March 8 by calling Helen at 541-786-0624. Those who attend are encouraged to wear something green in honor of springtime.
Do spiritual matters matter to you?
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you are interested in sharing how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019.
Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer. We also invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
