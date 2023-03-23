Bible class on Lent held March 29
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will meet at 10 a.m. for a Morning Prayer service followed by a coffee hour on March 26, the fifth Sunday of Lent.
On Wednesday, March 29, there will be a Bible class on the Lenten Season and a soup and bread supper in the basement of the church. Led by Linda Hale, the evening program will begin at 6 p.m.
Worship service and potluck will honor pastor
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church will meet for worship on Sunday, March 26, at 10:30 a.m. There will be a special commissioning ceremony for Pastor Archie, and he will also give a message about pride and humility. Adult Bible study is offered before the service, at 9 a.m. A church potluck to honor Pastor Archie will follow the service.
The men’s group will meet Monday at 11 a.m., and the Staff Relations Committee will meet Tuesday, also at 11 a.m.
Sermon considers ‘An Ounce of Prevention’
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s Zion Lutheran Church will worship on Sunday, March 26, at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion and a sermon titled “An Ounce of Prevention” based on John 11:1-45. After the service is a time of fellowship.
On Thursdays in March Zion is hosting a Lenten soup lunch beginning at noon. The gatherings include teaching on some of the Saints whose commemorations occur during Lent.
March 26 will be Fast Sunday
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — This month’s Fast Sunday will be observed March 26 as the Semi-Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held the first weekend of April.
Testimonies will be shared during the Sacrament meeting and fast offerings will go toward helping the less fortunate.
Offerings can be made online or given to a member of the Bishopric. The second hour of services will be Relief Society, Priesthood and youth meetings.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of March 27 is based on Matthew 14, Mark 6 and John 5-6.
This lesson focuses on how the Lord can magnify an individual disciple’s faithful efforts to accomplish his work and how we must be willing to believe and accept the Lord’s guidance, even when it is difficult to do so.
The Columbia River Temple, in Richland, Washington, will reopen March 28 following a two-week closure.
Sunday morning book group continues discussion of ‘White Fragility’
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship this Sunday, March 26, at 11 a.m. The sermon, based on John 11:1-45, is titled “An Ounce of Prevention.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
A book group meets in the downstairs library on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. and is currently discussing “White Fragility.”
The congregation is participating in the Lenten soup lunches and teaching hosted by Zion Lutheran Church at noon each Thursday in March.
April 2 program will focus on facing the future with confidence
LA GRANDE — A special global program featuring the theme “You Can Face the Future with Confidence,” will be held locally at the La Grande Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Sunday, April 2.
The Bible talk will discuss how we can be more confident about the future if we build a friendship with Jehovah God — a friendship that Jesus’ death made possible.
The free 30-minute global presentation is open to all and will also be available for online viewing. Registration is not required. For details, visit www.jw.org.
