ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Community Congregational Church on Sunday, March 27, will hear a message about Jesus’ purpose, as the Truth, the Way and the Life, to show us the full reality of God. Interim pastor Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel will deliver the message, referring to Peter 2:2-10 and John 14:1-7. The worship service at the Community Church, also known as the big, brown church, begins at 11 a.m. Bible Study, which is currently discussing 1 Corinthians, is held at 9:30 a.m.
Fast Sunday moved up a week
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Fast Sunday will be March 27, as the General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held the first weekend of April. Members are encouraged to fast for two meals and donate at least the meal value to the church for the support of those in need in local communities. Testimonies will be shared during Sunday’s Sacrament service, and Priesthood, Relief Society and youth groups will meet during the second hour.
Donations to the church’s humanitarian aid fund will help support those suffering from the conflicts in Ukraine, along with others in need of help in various parts of the world. Visit the www.churchofjesuschrist.org to learn how these funds are being used to help the refugees.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of March 28 will be based on Exodus 7-13 and what we can learn from the plagues that befell Egypt as the Lord, through Moses, sought the freedom of the people of Israel.
Pastor asks, ‘Our we our brother’s keeper?’
LA GRANDE — On March 27, the fourth Sunday of Lent, the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will worship together at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Archie Hook message — "Are We Our Brother's Keeper?" — will explore 2 Corinthians 5:16-21. Verse 17 says, "If anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!"
Service will be streamed live
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship this Sunday, March 27, at 9 a.m. Masks are no longer required but are recommended for those at risk. The service will include Holy Communion and be followed by a time of fellowship. The service will be streamed live to Youtube. The link for that stream will be posted on Zion's Facebook page and website on March 26.
