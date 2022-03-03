Bible study followed by 10:30 a.m. service
LA GRANDE — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will observe the first Sunday of Lent on March 6. Pastor Archie Hook’s message, “Find Our Humble Side,” will reference Philippians 2:1-5. Sunday morning worship starts at a new time, 10:30 a.m., beginning this week. There will be a Bible study at 9 a.m. before the service. Pastor Archie will be leading a study on the book of Romans.
First Sunday of Lent focuses on Jesus’ 40 days in the wilderness
LA GRANDE — For the First Sunday of Lent, observed March 6, Faith Lutheran Church will remember the 40 days of Jesus fasting in the wilderness before he began his three-year ministry. At the end of those 40 days Jesus was tempted by Satan who showed Jesus “all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time” (Luke 4:5). We worship Jesus who overcame those temptations and subdued Satan.
Following the Divine service is the First Sunday Potluck, Junior Confirmation and the monthly elders meeting at 12:45 p.m.
A midweek Lenten service is offered on Wednesday, March 9, at 6:30 p.m. The service will consider the witness to Christ of Mary, the sister of Martha and Lazarus. A soup supper is served at 5:30 p.m. before the service.
Sermon series looks at how Jesus transforms relationships
ENTERPRISE — The Sunday, March 6, service at the Enterprise Community Congregational Church, also known as the “big brown church,” will feature the message “New Society,” based on Mark 2:13-22. The congregation’s interim pastor, Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel, will talk about how Jesus can transform relationships. Bible study is offered at 9:30 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m.
Worship in person or via livestream
LA GRANDE — The worship service at Zion Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 6, begins at 9 a.m. and will include Holy Communion. Masks and social distancing are required, and fellowship time will follow. The service will be streamed live to YouTube. The link for that stream will be posted on Saturday, March 5, on Zion’s Facebook page and website.
March 6 is Fast Sunday
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Sunday, March 6, is Fast Sunday for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Individual testimonies will be shared during the Sacrament Service, and Sunday School classes will be held during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of March 7 will be on Genesis 37-41 and focus on Joseph’s faithfulness, even when it seems he had been forsaken by the Lord, resulting in great blessings.
The Columbia River Temple will be closed from March 14 to June 20. The Boise and Meridian, Idaho, temples will remain open during much of this time.
The free RootsTech 2022 virtual conference continues through Saturday, March 5. Anyone interested in learning about their ancestry is invited to attend. Visit RootsTech.org to register and learn more.
