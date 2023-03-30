Union Baptist Church announces Holy Week services
UNION — The Union Baptist Church will meet for a 6 p.m. service on Good Friday, April 7. On Easter Sunday, April 9, the church is partnering with Carpenter’s House for a sunrise service at 7 a.m. in the park. Easter brunch will be served at the church at 8:45 a.m., and the Easter service will begin at 10 a.m.
Lenten program on April 5 will include teaching and supper
LA GRANDE — A Morning Prayer service on Palm Sunday will be held April 2 at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande. Those who attend will meet in the church hall at 10 a.m. to receive palms and proceed into the main church. After the service is a coffee hour.
On Wednesday there will be a Bible class on the Lenten season with a soup and bread supper in the basement of the church. Led by Linda Hale, the evening program will begin at 6 p.m. A Maundy Thursday service will be held April 6 at 6 p.m., led by Rev. Katy Anderson.
The St. Peter’s congregation will be participating in an ecumenical Good Friday service on April 7 at the First Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m.
Service begins with Procession of Palms
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship on Sunday, April 2, beginning at 11 a.m. with a Procession of Palms. The service will include a reading of the passion from the Gospel of Matthew, which is the basis of the sermon titled “‘Hosanna’ or ‘Crucify Him’?” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
A book group meets on Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m., before the worship service, in the downstairs library. The book currently under discussion is “White Fragility.”
On April 7, congregants are invited to join an ecumenical Good Friday service beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.
Who was there when Jesus entered Jerusalem?LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet at 10:30 a.m. on April 2 to celebrate Palm Sunday. Pastor Archie’s message — “Which Person Are You?” — will be about the different people present at Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Adult Bible study is offered before the service, beginning at 9 a.m. After the worship service, the Local Outreach Committee will have a meeting.
During the week, the men’s group will meet at 11 a.m. on Monday. On Thursday a special Maundy Thursday meal and service will begin at 5:30 p.m., and on Friday the congregation is invited to join an ecumenical Good Friday service at the First Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m.
Palm Sunday service includes Holy Communion
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church in La Grande will worship this Sunday, April 2, at 9 a.m. The service will include the Procession of Palms, Holy Communion and a reading of the passion from the Gospel of Matthew. The sermon will be based on portions of Matthew 21 and 26-27 and is titled “‘Hosanna’ or ‘Crucify Him’?” Fellowship time will follow the service.
Zion will be participating in an ecumenical Good Friday service at 6:30 p.m. April 7 at the First Presbyterian Church.
Worldwide conference is open to all April 1-2
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ semiannual Worldwide General Conference will be held Palm Sunday weekend. The five general sessions, which are for all audiences, will be broadcast locally on Saturday, April 1, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and on Sunday, April 2, at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. According to an announcement, “Engaging with this religious broadcast helps individuals learn about Jesus Christ, strengthen their personal relationships with the Savior, and experience the peace, hope and joy that come through following him.” Everyone is welcome to join the conference via www.churchofjesuschrist.org or BYUtv.
The ”Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of April 3 is titled “Easter” and focuses on the scriptural account of the atoning sacrifice and resurrection of Jesus Christ. For a list of these scriptures, refer to the lesson material that can be found on the church’s website and also on the free “Gospel Library” mobile app.
Anyone who has historical information about the church’s Catherine Creek Lodge and Campground is asked to notify a member of the Stake High Council, as the history is currently being reconstructed for all to enjoy.
Public invited to observe two global programs this week
LA GRANDE — A special global program featuring the theme “You Can Face the Future with Confidence” will be held locally at the La Grande Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Sunday, April 2. The 30-minute Bible talk will discuss how we can be more confident about the future if we build a friendship with Jehovah God — a friendship that Jesus’ death made possible.
The public is also invited to join the worldwide annual observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ’s death, to be held Tuesday evening, April 4.
Admission to both programs is free, and no registration is required. Details on when and where these events will be held locally are available at www.jw.org.
