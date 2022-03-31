Message focuses on spiritual presence of Jesus
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Community Congregational Church on Sunday, April 3, will hear a message about the spiritual presence of Jesus, and how it releases us from the power systems of domination and violence have over us. Interim pastor Rev. Dr. Craig Pesti-Strobel will deliver the message, referencing scripture from 1 Peter and John. Worship is at 11 a.m., and Bible study, which is currently discussing 1 Corinthians, is offered at 9:30 a.m.
Lenten services continue on Wednesdays
LA GRANDE — The sermon on Sunday, April 3, at the Faith Lutheran Church’s 10 a.m. service will expound on a parable in Luke 20. In the parable Jesus tells of a vineyard owner (God the Father) who sent his son (Jesus Christ) to check on the vineyard. “And they threw Him out of the vineyard and killed Him. What then will the Owner of the vineyard do to them?” (verse 15). The parable shows there will be judgment. Jesus is to be the cornerstone of our lives and all spirituality.
After the Divine service will be the First Sunday Potluck and junior confirmation followed by an elders’ meeting.
On Wednesday, April 6, the midweek Lenten service message will be on “Pontius Pilate Witness to Christ” — he knew better but would not do better. A soup supper is at 5:30 p.m., and the service begins at 6:30 p.m.
Service of Morning Prayer followed by fellowship
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will meet for Morning Prayer at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, followed by a time of fellowship. Masks and social distancing are required.
Teens invited to ‘Friday Night Hype’
LA GRANDE — Mountain Life Church invites youth in sixth to 12th grades to “Friday Night Hype” on the first and third Fridays of each month.
The gatherings include free food, music, games, basketball, foosball, table tennis, video games, movies and more.
Study Romans or Psalms at Sunday classes for adults
LA GRANDE — As First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) celebrates the fifth Sunday of Lent on April 3, Pastor Archie Hook will speak from John 12:1-8. His message — “What Gift Do We Bring to Christ?” — will look at Mary, sister of Lazarus, and the special gift she blessed Jesus with. There are two adult Sunday School classes, each beginning at 9 a.m., one studying Romans and the other the Psalms. Worship begins at 10:30 a.m.
Free worldwide conference will be streamed live April 2-3
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Regional wards of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will join the worldwide general conference steamed live this weekend, April 2-3.
This global broadcast aims to help individuals strengthen their personal relationships with Jesus Christ. All are welcome to join with millions worldwide to hear inspiring messages from living prophets and apostles. The free conference consists of sessions at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. (PDT) both days, plus a women’s session at 6 p.m. Saturday. All will be streamed live on www.churchofjesuschrist.org, the General Conference YouTube channel and Gospel Library app.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of April 4 will be on Exodus 14-17 and will focus on the Lord’s ability to deliver us in times of difficulty and how he can make bitter things sweet.
In-person and online worship offered
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship on Sunday, April 3, at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion and will be followed by a time of fellowship. Masks are no longer required, though are recommended for those at risk.
The service will also be streamed live to YouTube, and the link for that stream will be posted on Zion’s Facebook page and website on April 2.
How do you experience spirituality?
LA GRANDE — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you would like to share how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019.
Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer.
— The Observer
