Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
LA GRANDE — Sunday, March 7, is Fast Sunday for members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and all are encouraged to fast for two meals while sharing their testimonies during church meetings and in their homes, if so inspired. Sharing our testimony and donating the value of the meals for the less fortunate can bring special blessings, and feelings of comfort and joy into our lives.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of March 15 is on Doctrine and Covenants 23-26, which recount revelations to several individuals, including Emma Smith, the wife of Joseph Smith. Sister Smith was described as “an elect lady” who endured great hardships as the prophet’s spouse. Learn more about her life as part of this lesson by watching the included video, reading “Revelations in Context” and reviewing the last section of the lesson material called “Voices of the Restoration.” All lesson materials are available by downloading the “Gospel Library” mobile app.
Faith Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church this Sunday, March 7, will focus on the Gospel of John 2:13-22. In this passage we witness Jesus addressing activities that were occuring and being omitted in the house of worship. He aggressively corrected the wrong and was challenged on his “zeal” for the house of God. Jesus then gives his challengers an insight to what he would accomplish by destroying the temple of his human body), “and in three days I will raise it up” (John 2:19). After the Divine Service will be an opportunity for fellowship followed by an elders’ meeting.
The Lenten service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, will consider eyes that are on Jesus. For this service the message will be “Denying Eyes.”
St. Peter’s Episcopal Church
LA GRANDE — St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will not worship in person until at least mid-March due to COVID-19. A link to a livestream of Zion Lutheran’s service will be posted to St. Peter’s Facebook page on Saturday, March 6.
On Wednesday, March 10, there will be a Zoom Lenten service at 6:30 p.m. The link for that service will be emailed on Tuesday.
Zion Lutheran Church
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will resume in-person this Sunday, March 7, at 9 a.m. COVID-19 precautions will be in place, including masks, social distancing and no coffee hour. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP to the office via email or phone by Saturday at noon. The worship service also will be livestreamed on Facebook (you don’t need an account to watch). A link for that stream will be emailed out and posted on Saturday.
On Wednesday, March 10, there will be a Zoom Lenten service at 6:30 p.m. The link for that service will be emailed on Tuesday.
