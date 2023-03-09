Choir will practice before worship service at First Christian Church

LA GRANDE — La Grande First Christian Church will meet Sunday, March 12, for worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Archie’s message will be about Jesus in the wilderness, drawn from Matthew 4. Adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. and a short choir practice will be held at 10 a.m. Following the service the elders will meet.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— The Observer

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.