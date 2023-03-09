Choir will practice before worship service at First Christian Church
LA GRANDE — La Grande First Christian Church will meet Sunday, March 12, for worship at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Archie’s message will be about Jesus in the wilderness, drawn from Matthew 4. Adult Bible study will begin at 9 a.m. and a short choir practice will be held at 10 a.m. Following the service the elders will meet.
March 12 worship service followed by time of fellowship at Zion Lutheran
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will worship on Sunday, March 12, at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion and teaching based on John 4:5-42, titled “Wells and Water.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Zion is hosting a soup lunch on Thursdays at noon in March. The meal includes discussion on some of the Saints whose commemorations occur during Lent.
New ‘Friend to Friend’ episode launches on March 11
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Everyone is invited to watch a new episode of the children’s “Friend to Friend” broadcast from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints starting Saturday, March 11, at 9 p.m. This episode is titled “We Are God’s Children” and features activities, music and messages from the Primary General Presidency. Visit the church’s website for a link and more information.
There is also a 6 p.m. stake youth activity planned for March 11, hosted by the Baker First Ward at the Baker City church building. Contact your ward’s youth leaders for more information and to arrange ride-sharing.
On Sunday, March 12, members of the congregation will speak during Sacrament service, with Priesthood, Relief Society and youth meetings during the second hour. Also on Sunday there will be a Stake General Priesthood meeting in La Grande at 4 p.m.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of March 13 is based on Matthew 11-12 and Luke 11 where the Savior teaches about the Sabbath Day.
The Columbia River Temple in Richland, Washington, will be closed March 13 through March 27.
Sunday morning book group begins discussion of ‘White Fragility’
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship this Sunday, March 12, at 11 a.m. The sermon will be based on John 4:5-42, and is titled “Wells and Water.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
At 9:30 a.m. on Sundays, a book group meets in the downstairs library. The book being discussed is “White Fragility.”
Congregants are invited to participate in the soup Lenten lunch on Thursdays at noon in March at Zion Lutheran Church.
Proper worship is done in ‘spirit and truth’ led by the Holy Spirit
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The sermon at Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 12, will be based on a time that Jesus encountered a woman from Samaria who was confused about the place of worship (on a mountain or in Jerusalem), as told in John 4. Jesus explained that proper worship is done “in spirit and truth,” with the Holy Spirit leading our spirit in the revealed truths of God. In John 4:23 we read that “true worshippers will worship the Father in spirit and truth, for the Father is seeking such people to worship Him.” It is a comforting truth that God the father seeks true worshippers. This week Faith Lutheran will hold services in Union and Wallowa counties: at 10 a.m. in La Grande, and at 2 p.m. in Enterprise.
The Lenten service in La Grande at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, will consider the precious treasure of Jesus being the Light of the World, and he has equipped us to shine his light. A soup supper is served at 5:30 p.m. before the service.
Do spiritual matters matter to you?
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — The Observer welcomes thoughts and comments from community members on spiritual matters. If you are interested in sharing how you experience spirituality, email lkelly@lagrandeobserver.com or leave a message at 541-624-6019.
Ongoing monthly columns and one-time submissions will be considered. Columns are generally 500-600 words and include a photo of the writer. We also invite announcements and photographs of local faith-based events and activities for inclusion on the Spiritual Life page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.