Bible study and Sunday service offered in Wallowa County
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, May 14, will hold a morning worship service in La Grande at 10 a.m. and an afternoon service at 2 p.m. in Enterprise. The sermon will expound on the concepts of Jesus’ words in John 14:15-21, where he explains that those who love him will follow his ways: “Whoever has my commandments and keeps them, he it is who loves Me.”
In addition to God (the father) and Christ (his son), Christians have “another Helper,” the Holy Spirit, to carry us along this endeavor.
During the week, there also will be a Bible study in Enterprise on Tuesday, May 16.
May 14 service celebrates sixth Sunday of EasterLA GRANDE — On Sunday, May 14, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in La Grande will celebrate the sixth Sunday of Easter with Holy Communion at a 10 a.m. service with Rev. Katy Anderson officiating. There will be a coffee hour and fellowship following the service.
The Mostly Social Book Club will not meet May 14 because of Mother’s Day. The group will next meet at 5:30 p.m. on the following Sunday, May 21, with a potluck meal and sharing of books.
Mothers honored during service
LA GRANDE — The La Grande First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will meet at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 14, to worship God and honor mothers. A chocolate feast will follow the service to continue the celebration. Adult Bible study is offered at 9 a.m., before the service.
Next weekend, the Christian Women’s Fellowship is holding a huge rummage sale — on Friday, May 19, from 4-6:30 p.m. and on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will include plants and baked goods along with a large collection of clothes and other treasures. Those helping to set up the sale are reminded to come to the church at 9 a.m. Tuesday through Friday.
May 14 sermon is titled ‘Orphans’
LA GRANDE — The La Grande United Methodist Church will worship this Sunday, May 14, at 11 a.m. The sermon will be based on John 15:15-21 and is titled “Orphans.” A time of fellowship will follow the service.
Prior to the service, the book group meets in the downstairs library at 9:30 a.m. to discuss “White Fragility.”
Enterprise church welcomes new pastor, announces concert
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Community Congregational Church welcomes its permanent new pastor this Sunday, May 14: John Chamberlain and his wife, Jennifer, who come from Salem. The 11 a.m worship service will include lively opening music.
Bible study is held before the service, at 9:30 am.
On Saturday, May 20, the “big brown church” is hosting a free concert open to the community beginning at 6:30 pm. The concert will feature Soul Renovation and will be held in the sanctuary. The concert will cap off a two-day annual conference for the Pacific Northwest Association of Congregational Christian Churches.
Service will be recorded and streamed live
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church will meet for worship this Sunday, May 14, at 9 a.m. The service will include Holy Communion and a sermon titled “Orphans,” based on John 14:15-21. Fellowship time will follow the service.
Zion’s worship service will be recorded and livestreamed for viewing on Sunday or later. The link will posted on Zion’s website and Facebook page Saturday afternoon.
Weekly lesson focuses on the greatest commandments
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Members of the congregation will speak during the Sacrament service for area wards and branches of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, May 14.
Relief Society, Priesthood and youth groups will meet during the second hour.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of May 15 is based on Matthew 21-23, Mark 11, Luke 19-20 and John 12, scriptures that teach about Jesus Christ’s triumphant arrival in Jerusalem and the greatest commandments of all. In these verses, Jesus teaches us: “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.... And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself” (Matthew 22:37-39).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.