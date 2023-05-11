Bible study and Sunday service offered in Wallowa County

NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Faith Lutheran Church on Sunday, May 14, will hold a morning worship service in La Grande at 10 a.m. and an afternoon service at 2 p.m. in Enterprise. The sermon will expound on the concepts of Jesus’ words in John 14:15-21, where he explains that those who love him will follow his ways: “Whoever has my commandments and keeps them, he it is who loves Me.”

