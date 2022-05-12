Study series continues in-depth look at the Lord’s Prayer
ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Community Congregational Church offers Bible study at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The message on May 15 continues the study of the Lord’s Prayer, which Jesus taught his disciples in Matthew 6:9-13. Rev. Dr. Craig this week will talk about the line “Hallowed be thy name.”
Council to discuss facility upgrades
LA GRANDE — On Sunday, May 15, the sermon at Faith Lutheran Church’s 10 a.m. service will expound on John 16:12-22 in which Jesus assures his disciples that the Holy Spirit will be sent to them. The Holy Spirit is the third person of the Trinity who verse 13 says is “the Spirit of truth” who “will guide you into all the truth.” May humankind continue to receive the Holy Spirit’s guidance to live in everlasting truth.
Following the Divine Service will be the monthly council meeting to deal with business concerns. There will be a committee established to consider upgrades on facilities.
Bible study follows coffee hour
LA GRANDE— St. Peter’s Episcopal Church will celebrate Communion this Sunday, May 15, with Mary Lujan at 10 a.m. The coffee hour after the service is followed by a study of John 1:1-18 in the church library.
Worldwide devotional broadcast addresses young adults May 15
NORTHEASTERN OREGON — Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints congregations will speak during Sacrament Service on Sunday, May 15, and Sunday school classes will be held during the second hour.
Also on May 15, young adults ages 18-30 are invited to join a worldwide devotional broadcast beginning at 5 p.m., led by President Russell M. Nelson and Wendy W. Nelson. For the livestream connection information, visit www.churchofjesuschrist.org. After the event, the broadcast will be available in 39 languages through the Gospel Library app.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of May 16 covers eight chapters of Deuteronomy that tell of Moses’ final days with the children of Israel. Lesson materials are provided via the free Gospel Library app.
During the May 21-22 Stake Conference, a new Stake Presidency will be called.
Guest speaker to lead in-person worship, share sermon
LA GRANDE — Zion Lutheran Church meets for worship this Sunday, May 15, at 9 a.m. Leo Smith will lead worship and share a sermon based on Acts 11:1-18 and John 13:31-35. A time of fellowship will follow the service. The service will not be streamed live this week.
Keeping the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace
LA GRANDE — On Sunday, May 15, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will celebrate Pastor Archie and Vicqui Hook’s first anniversary with them. The message during the 10:30 a.m. service will be “Let’s Keep Ourselves United in Spirit,” referencing Ephesians 4:3, which teaches that unity can be kept through the bond of peace. Sunday School for adults is at 9 a.m.
