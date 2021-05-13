CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS
LA GRANDE — The La Grande Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold a virtual conference Saturday and Sunday, May 15-16, for members in the John Day, Baker City, Pine Valley, La Grande, Elgin, Union and Enterprise wards and branches. Elder Jeremy Jaggi, a General Authority Seventy, will be presiding remotely.
The Saturday evening adult session will start at 6 p.m. and the Sunday session is at 10 a.m. Members who have not received an email from President Chadwick with links to the conference may contact their local leadership or Chris Panike at chrispanike@gmail.com for access information.
The “Come, Follow Me” lesson for the week of May 17 will be on Doctrine & Covenants sections 51-57, which are revelations given to the Prophet Joseph Smith in 1831 regarding church organization, along with instructions for some individuals and families to settle in Independence, Missouri, rather than Kirtland, Ohio.
FIRST CHRISTIAN CHURCH
LA GRANDE — La Grande’s First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will welcome the congregation’s new pastor, Archie Hook, and his wife, Vicqui, into ministry with them on Sunday, May 16. Pastor Archie’s message, “Let’s Take on the Work of Christ,” will reflect on Matthew 11:28-30. Worship begins at 10 a.m. Masks are required and social distancing is practiced.
